NBA Playoffs: The Raptors offense bec...

NBA Playoffs: The Raptors offense became watchable again in the 3rd quarter of Game 4

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Raptors HQ

The Raptors offense in this series has been anything but watchable, due to a ton of factors you already know about. The Bucks have smothered their opponents through aggressive trapping, switching and closeouts, while using their superior length and versatility to turn the Toronto offense on its head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors HQ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC