NBA Playoffs Final Score: Bucks Unable to Complete Game 4 Comeback, 87-76
Welp. Even with all of the energy and jubilation that was at the Bradley Center and around the city of Milwaukee leading up to today's game, the Raptors were able to prevail. They persevered and defeated the Bucks by a score of 87-76.
