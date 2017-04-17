NBA announcer explains the correct way to pronounce the real...

Emerging NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was finally formally introduced to much of the sporting world on Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors on the opening day of the NBA playoffs. Antetokounmpo, via his crazy highlights and catchy nickname, The Greek Freak, this was one of the first times he was the star attraction in such a highly publicized game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.