NBA announcer explains the correct wa...

NBA announcer explains the correct way to pronounce the real...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Emerging NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was finally formally introduced to much of the sporting world on Saturday when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors on the opening day of the NBA playoffs. Antetokounmpo, via his crazy highlights and catchy nickname, The Greek Freak, this was one of the first times he was the star attraction in such a highly publicized game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC