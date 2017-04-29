Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

Norman Powell , starting for the second time in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series, scored 25 points for the Raptors , who took a 3-2 lead and will try to clinch the series in Milwaukee on Thursday. Toronto also found a way to neutralize Antetokounmpo, who was held to 14 points on 6-for-19 shooting after averaging 23.7 points on 55.8 percent shooting with 10.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists through the first three games .

