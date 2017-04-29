MCD polls: SEC receives 9 complaints of glitches in EVMs
The exit poll predicted a landslide victory for the BJP in all three municipal corporations, winning 218 of the total 270 seats for which polls were held on Sunday. As many as 71,39,994 votes were polled today in a contest that had the BJP, the Congress and the AAP engaged in a fierce battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC