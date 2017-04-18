LISTEN: Who's gonna win it? The Bucks...

LISTEN: Who's gonna win it? The Bucks, the Bucks

Read more: OnMilwaukee

In Episode 25 of OnMilwaukee's podcast, The Postgame Tailgate, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller are talking playoff Bucks. The guys recap the Game 1 victory and the still-encouraging Game 2 defeat in Toronto; what was different between the games and how Milwaukee can keep the momentum coming back home; the peerless play of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the struggles of Khris Middleton and the Raptors' star backcourt; how to beat Toronto, who needs to step up and what has to happen for the Bucks to pull off the upset.

Chicago, IL

