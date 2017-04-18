LISTEN: Who's gonna win it? The Bucks, the Bucks
In Episode 25 of OnMilwaukee's podcast, The Postgame Tailgate, sports editor Jimmy Carlton and pop culture editor Matt Mueller are talking playoff Bucks. The guys recap the Game 1 victory and the still-encouraging Game 2 defeat in Toronto; what was different between the games and how Milwaukee can keep the momentum coming back home; the peerless play of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the struggles of Khris Middleton and the Raptors' star backcourt; how to beat Toronto, who needs to step up and what has to happen for the Bucks to pull off the upset.
