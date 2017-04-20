Jerry Sloan once threatened to beat up Kenyon Martin during a game
During his time as a player, with the Baltimore Bullets and the Chicago Bulls , when he made four All-Defensive First Teams, and later as the coach of the Utah Jazz , Jerry Sloan was as tenacious as they came in the NBA . In nearly every story you read about the now senior basketball adviser for the Jazz, his toughness will be one of the first things mentioned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC