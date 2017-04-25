It's do or die for Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker
Thon Maker, Matthew Dellavedova and their young, promising Milwaukee Bucks are just one loss away from being eliminated from the NBA play-offs. With players out for both teams and a new look starting five for the Clippers and Jazz it took a shooting masterclass from Joe Johnson to get the Jazz the victory.
