Giannis Antetokounmpo and 53 other international players, including Pau and Marc Gasol, Tony Parker, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, are on playoff rosters. International icons: Foreign-born NBA players draw global playoff interest Giannis Antetokounmpo and 53 other international players, including Pau and Marc Gasol, Tony Parker, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, are on playoff rosters.

