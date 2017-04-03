Gary Payton II signs with Bucks, Terrence Jones waived
Gary Payton II signed a multi-year deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday in an effort to boost backcourt depth, according to multiple sources. Last June, Gary Payton II was an undrafted free agent that signed a three-year deal with the Rockets .
