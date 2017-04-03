Gary Payton II signs with Bucks, Terr...

Gary Payton II signs with Bucks, Terrence Jones waived

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Dream Shake

Gary Payton II signed a multi-year deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday in an effort to boost backcourt depth, according to multiple sources. Last June, Gary Payton II was an undrafted free agent that signed a three-year deal with the Rockets .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC