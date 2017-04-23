Game 5 preview: Milwaukee Bucks-Toron...

Game 5 preview: Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors series update

12 min ago Read more: UPI

The Toronto Raptors regained their energy to bounce back in Game 4. Now it is up to the Milwaukee Bucks to do the same Monday night in Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. After being humiliated in Game 3, the Raptors made some adjustments both in strategy and attitude Saturday to even the series 2-2 with an 87-76 victory at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

