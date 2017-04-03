Durant shines in return from 19-game ...

Durant shines in return from 19-game absence, knee injury

18 hrs ago

Kevin Durant's first touch after missing 19 games with a knee injury? Just a driving baseline reverse and emphatic one-handed slam, and KD triumphantly returned to finish with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in helping the Golden State Warriors beat the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans 123-101 on Saturday night.

