Cleveland Cavaliers make record-breaking comeback against the Indiana Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from the conference semi-finals of the play-offs after a 119-114 win over the Indiana Pacers - but they had to break a record to do it. The Cavs were trailing by 25 points at the halfway point before coming back strongly in the final two periods to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

