Casey not pleased with Dellavedova screens, saying "a lot of them weren't legal"

On the eve of Game 2 in their best-of-seven opening-round series with Milwaukee, Raptors coach Dwane Casey talked about the screens Dellavedova set for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1. "He did set 18 screens and we did look at them," Casey said after practice Monday. "A lot of them weren't legal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.