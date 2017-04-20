Bucks vs. Thunder Final Score: Milwaukee Whacked, Walloped and Waxed by Thunder, 110-79

There, that's better! Rehashing such a disastrous game would be both an affront to your time and a disturbing way to ruin your day. I'll simply state that Milwaukee waved the white flag early in the third quarter down by 30, and it devolved to an eclectic mix of washed-up players toiling with sub-par younguns until the buzzer mercifully sounded and Milwaukee lost 110-79.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.