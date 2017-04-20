Bucks vs. Thunder Final Score: Milwaukee Whacked, Walloped and Waxed by Thunder, 110-79
There, that's better! Rehashing such a disastrous game would be both an affront to your time and a disturbing way to ruin your day. I'll simply state that Milwaukee waved the white flag early in the third quarter down by 30, and it devolved to an eclectic mix of washed-up players toiling with sub-par younguns until the buzzer mercifully sounded and Milwaukee lost 110-79.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC