Bucks vs. Celtics Final Score: Valian...

Bucks vs. Celtics Final Score: Valiant Effort by Bucks' Scrubs Fizzles in the Fourth, 112-94

19 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

What looked like a laughable matchup on paper proved amazingly close throughout the majority of the contest, as Milwaukee's backups put up a solid effort against Boston before collapsing late in the fourth quarter to lose 112-94. That final tally isn't necessarily indicative of the contest overall though, as Boston was plus-16 in the fourth quarter and feasted on the defensive lineup out of Bucks fans' nightmares.

