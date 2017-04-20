Bucks partner with Prostar to provide flooring needs for new training center

A 25-year relationship continues as the Milwaukee Bucks announced today that they will team up with Prostar Surfaces, Inc., to provide flooring needs at the new Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center. Prostar is a Milwaukee-based company that has provided surfacing needs across the Midwest for over three decades, including the Bucks court at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for the last 25-plus seasons.

