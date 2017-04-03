Bucks' Kidd, Antetokounmpo take March...

Bucks' Kidd, Antetokounmpo take March honors

Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd was named the Eastern Conference coach of the month for March after leading the Bucks to a 14-4 record, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the conference player of the month.

Chicago, IL

