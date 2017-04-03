Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd was named the Eastern Conference coach of the month for March after leading the Bucks to a 14-4 record, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the conference player of the month. Bucks' Kidd, Antetokounmpo take March honors Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd was named the Eastern Conference coach of the month for March after leading the Bucks to a 14-4 record, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the conference player of the month.

