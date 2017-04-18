Bucks' Giannis picking up the point from NBA great Kidd

While catching his breath during a break along the sideline, the Milwaukee Bucks' star pupil put his arms on his hips and leaned his 6-foot-11 frame over to listen to coach Jason Kidd. Giannis Antetokounmpo is learning the nuances of running a team from one of the best point guards and triple-double threats in NBA history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.