Aussie Tupaea selected in WNBA Draft
NBA: In the last game of his rookie regular season Thon Maker carried some shot-stopping momentum into the Bucks' playoff campaign with a ruthless block from behind. AUSTRALIA'S Tahlia Tupaea has been selected by the Minnesota Lynx with the 36th overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.
