Antetokounmpo scores 28 points, Bucks beat Raptors 97-83

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo passes as Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas defends during second half NBA playoff basketball action, in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, 2017. . Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry protects the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during second-half NBA playoff basketball game action in Toronto, Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.