Antetokounmpo scores 28 points, Bucks beat Raptors 97-83
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, rookie Malcolm Brogdon had 16 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 97-83 on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Playing his second career playoff series, Antetekounmpo made 13 of 18 shots, and added eight rebounds and three assists.
