Another Game 1 loss: Bucks beat Raptors 97-83 to strike first in opening round

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and eight rebounds to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to a shocking 97-83 victory over the Raptors in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan - who'd never scored more than 15 points in post-season openers - had 27 points to top the Raptors.

