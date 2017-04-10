2017 PBT Awards: Executive of the Year
Because this is voted on by other executives , and because neither of the top two guys are terribly popular with their peers, this could go a lot of directions. Myers and Morey were almost a coin flip for me, but Morey did beautifully what the Knicks and Lakers organizations failed to do - give Mike D'Antoni a team built to play his style of basketball, not square pegs for round holes.
