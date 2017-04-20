2016-17 Player Reviews: Leandro Barbosa
Leandro Barbosa was brought to Phoenix for the third time to provide a veteran presence on the court and in the locker room, and he did just that. Although his stat line wasn't too impressive, averaging 6.3 points, 1.2 assists an 1.6 rebounds in just 14 minutes per game, his positive impact on the team was much more than his stats show.
