2016-17 Player Reviews: Leandro Barbosa

15 hrs ago

Leandro Barbosa was brought to Phoenix for the third time to provide a veteran presence on the court and in the locker room, and he did just that. Although his stat line wasn't too impressive, averaging 6.3 points, 1.2 assists an 1.6 rebounds in just 14 minutes per game, his positive impact on the team was much more than his stats show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.

Chicago, IL

