What Happened to the Giannis Triple-Double?

After the All-Star Break last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo played on a perpetual triple-double watch. Seemingly on a nightly basis, telecasts flashed graphics as early as the first quarter alerting viewers to the impending, "GIANNIS TRIPLE-DOUBLE WATCH!" I recall feeling a bit of admittedly petty annoyance at this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.