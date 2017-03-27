Watch Giannis surprise bus-stop Bucks fans with best prank ever

Just before April Fool's Day, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo teamed with Mountain Dew to pull off an awesomely fun, fan-friendly, one-of-a-kind prank on some unsuspecting but instantly delighted Milwaukeeans at a Downtown bus stop on E. Mason St. The All-Star point-forward, who leads the Bucks in points , rebounds , assists , blocks and steals , shocked several people waiting at the stop by calling them via a giant, interactive bus shelter panel. After the fans answered the call, Antetokounmpo's smiling face greeted them and, following their initial incredulity, people got to actually talk to the Greek Freak.

