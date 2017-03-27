Watch Giannis surprise bus-stop Bucks fans with best prank ever
Just before April Fool's Day, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo teamed with Mountain Dew to pull off an awesomely fun, fan-friendly, one-of-a-kind prank on some unsuspecting but instantly delighted Milwaukeeans at a Downtown bus stop on E. Mason St. The All-Star point-forward, who leads the Bucks in points , rebounds , assists , blocks and steals , shocked several people waiting at the stop by calling them via a giant, interactive bus shelter panel. After the fans answered the call, Antetokounmpo's smiling face greeted them and, following their initial incredulity, people got to actually talk to the Greek Freak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC