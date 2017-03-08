Warriors, Curry continue post-Durant slump in loss to Wolves: Takeaways

The Kevin Durant-less Golden State Warriors continued to hobble through March, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-102 on Friday night. After Andrew Wiggins made two free throws to give the Wolves the lead, Stephen Curry had a chance to put the Warriors ahead in the final seconds, but the ball rimmed out and the Warriors fell to 2-4 since Durant left in the first quarter against the Wizards on Feb 28. Curry did all he could to bring the Warriors back in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately it was too late.

