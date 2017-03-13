Thompson leads Warriors past Magic

Thompson leads Warriors past Magic

16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Klay Thompson scored 21 of his 29 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors cruised past the Orlando Magic 122-92 in the NBA on Thursday night. Stephen Curry added 25 points and nine assists after appearing to injure his right foot in the opening minutes, Andre Iguodala scored 14 and Zaza Pachulia had 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Warriors improve to an NBA-best 54-14 and clinch their third straight Pacific Division title.

