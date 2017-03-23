The Bachelor's Nick Viall Returns to ...

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Returns to His Hometown With Vanessa Grimaldi for Date Night

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

As Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi kicked off a brand-new weekend, The Bachelor couple headed to the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Wisconsin to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks. Before the basketball game could begin, the famous pair participated in "A Night With Nick Viall" promotion where guests could meet and greet the couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,826,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC