Ten Things About the NBA: Dwight Howard wins Award, Rookie of the Year and more

Another week in the NBA is in the books. The Hawks are playing better too! Here are ten things from this week that might give us something to talk about! I'm a big fan of Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat; he plays physical and to me is highly under-rated; watch him toss Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia like a rag doll and send Kevin Durant packing for at least the next four weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.