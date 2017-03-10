Suns coach Earl Watson benching Brandon Knight and Tyson Chandler...
Neither Brandon Knight nor Tyson Chandler appear to fit with the Suns, but by the trade deadline, both players were afterthoughts. Knight and Chandler just have too much money remaining on their contracts to be desirable targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC