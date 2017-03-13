Suns bench healthy Eric Bledsoe for remainder of season
General manager Ryan McDonough said the decision was made to give the 27-year-old point guard some rest and further expand playing time for the team's younger players, particularly rookie point guard Tyler Ulis . In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, McDonough said Bledsoe is healthy and the decision had little to do with the player's history of knee problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC