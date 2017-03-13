Suns bench healthy Eric Bledsoe for r...

Suns bench healthy Eric Bledsoe for remainder of season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

General manager Ryan McDonough said the decision was made to give the 27-year-old point guard some rest and further expand playing time for the team's younger players, particularly rookie point guard Tyler Ulis . In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, McDonough said Bledsoe is healthy and the decision had little to do with the player's history of knee problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC