South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, March 9, 2017

Susan Ramsey, 57, was arrested March 9, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, amphetamine/destroamphetamine, hydrocodone and morphine sulfate. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment and simple assault on a police officer in the line of duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.