Smith, Warner give Australia strong start after Renshaw loss

India's captain Virat Kohli tosses the ball in the air during the practice session ahead of the fourth test cricket match against Australia in Dharmsala India, Friday Australia recovered from losing Matt Renshaw for just one run in the second over and were in charge as a second-wicket partnership of 134 between Smith and David Warner, who hit 56, saw them frustrate the Indian bowlers. Smith's 20th Test hundred and third of the current series had put the tourists in a good position before India responded, with new-boy Kuldeep Yadav taking 4-68.

