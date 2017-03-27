Shawn Long carving out a spot with Sixers
NEW YORK When he talked about Shawn Long, veteran Gerald Henderson got straight to the point about his 76ers teammate, who spent the bulk of his rookie season in the NBA Development League. The reserve center finished with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds Sunday in the loss to the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC