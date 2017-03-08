Robert Covington's stats show he's an elite defender
That's a big question that the NBA all-defensive team's voters will have to answer at the end of the season about the 76ers' unheralded small forward, who has emerged as an elite stopper. Covington was the league leader in deflections at 4.2 per game heading into Thursday night's games.
