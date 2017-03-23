Rising star joins Wilt, Kobe in NBA h...

Rising star joins Wilt, Kobe in NBA history

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Mercury

The 20-year-old, who's only in his second year in the league, and had the season-high outing in the Phoenix Suns' 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics in TD Garden. In 45 minutes of action, Booker shot 21-for-40 from the field, 4-for-11 from beyond the arc, and 24-for-26 from the free throw line, finishing with a career-high, franchise-high, and NBA season-high 70 points, to go with eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb '17 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC