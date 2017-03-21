NBA commissioner warns owners over re...

NBA commissioner warns owners over resting star players

Zaza Pachulia, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors take the court against the Sacramento Kings. Photo/Getty Images NBA commissioner Adam Silver has sent a memo to the league's board of governors, describing the way teams rest starters in some games as "an extremely significant issue for our league" and pressing owners to be more involved in the decision-making process.

