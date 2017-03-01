NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

8 hrs ago

Kyrie Irving scored 43 points, LeBron James had 38 and the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA regular-season record with 25 3-pointers in a 135-130 victory over Atlanta on Friday night. After Paul Millsap's baseline jumper over James cut Cleveland's lead to 124-123, Kyle Korver - who was traded from Atlanta to the Cavaliers on Jan. 7 - hit the record-breaking 3-pointer to pad the lead.

