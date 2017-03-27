Monte Morris agrees to sign with Octagon sports agency, same as Steph Curry
Iowa State's Monte Morris reacts as he leaves the court after the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first-round game against Nevada Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. His "momager" Tonya Morris put together a list of guidelines for potential agencies during the season and if anyone couldn't abide by their requests, they were X'd out immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC