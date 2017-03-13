Milwaukee Bucks' Feigin, Robinson and Mason co-chair United Performing Arts Fund

The United Performing Arts Fund has scored a buzzer beater in securing three honorary co-chairs for the 2017 UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite . Peter Feigin , Bucks president, Craig Robinson , vice president of player and organizational development and former Buck Desmond Mason will serve as this year's co-chairs for the Sunday, June 4th Ride.

