Middleton, Maker lead Bucks to 108-105 OT win over Pistons

Thon Maker remembered a tip from his coaches when the 7-foot-1 rookie went up for a missed shot: A tap back to an open teammate to save the possession can prove just as effective as securing the offensive rebound. Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer with 40.7 seconds left in overtime after Maker tipped an initial miss from Middleton right back to his teammate, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 108-105 on Friday night.

