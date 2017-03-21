Middleton has 26 and Bucks beat the Blazers 93-90
Khris Middleton scored 26 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Portland Trail Blazers for a 93-90 victory on Tuesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points for the Bucks , who have won nine of 11 as they jostle for playoff positon in the Eastern Conference.
