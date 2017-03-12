March Madness 2017: Aussies set to st...

March Madness 2017: Aussies set to star in NCAA Tournament

Sydney Morning Herald

The next wave of elite Australian basketball talent will be on show across the US the next three weeks as tens of millions of Americans feast on a sporting event rivalling the Super Bowl for hype and attention. The NCAA men's and women's tournaments bring together college basketball's best teams in sudden death games until champions are crowned.

