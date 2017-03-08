LeBron James Says He's Open to Cavs Potentially Signing Larry Sanders

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in need of a backup center after Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia seconds into his Wine and Gold debut, and LeBron James told reporters on Saturday he would endorse the team bringing Larry Sanders aboard to fill that void. Speaking at shootaround before the Cavaliers' game against the Orlando Magic , James said Sanders should be afforded another chance to lace up his kicks on the NBA hardwood following two years out of the league, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin : It looks like he wants another opportunity and hopefully if we're the team, hopefully we give him an opportunity.

