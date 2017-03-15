Larry Sanders 'ecstatic' to help Cavaliers defend championship
Sanders, who hasn't played in the NBA in two years, signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday and is ready to help his new team defend its title. "I'm ecstatic," he said.
