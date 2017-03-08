Injured Kevin Durant details his left knee rehab process: "It could be a lot worse"
With a huge, stabilizing knee brace and two fancy crutches, Kevin Durant gingerly entered a packed media room on Wednesday night - a week after injuring his left knee in Washington D.C. - to update the masses on his rehab process. The Warriors are three weeks away from his scheduled reevaluation.
