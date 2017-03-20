Hornets Downed By Bucks; Playoff Hope...

Hornets Downed By Bucks; Playoff Hopes Slipping Away

The Hornets had their backs against the wall tonight when it came to their playoff chances, and they fell flat on their faces against the Bucks in the first half, trailing 72-50 at the break. A late fourth quarter push made the game interesting, but Charlotte eventually fell at home to Milwaukee, 118-108.

