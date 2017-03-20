Hornets Downed By Bucks; Playoff Hopes Slipping Away
The Hornets had their backs against the wall tonight when it came to their playoff chances, and they fell flat on their faces against the Bucks in the first half, trailing 72-50 at the break. A late fourth quarter push made the game interesting, but Charlotte eventually fell at home to Milwaukee, 118-108.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queen City Hoops.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC