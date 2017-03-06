Here's the truth: Paul Pierce used to...

Here's the truth: Paul Pierce used to lose shooting contests to Celtics equipment manager

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Throughout his illustrious career, Paul Pierce has knocked down 2,138 3-pointers, a mark that puts him fourth all-time, behind only Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, and Jason Terry . In 2010, Pierce won the Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC